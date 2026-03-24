Russian strikes hit Lviv, UNESCO site damaged; seven injured

At least seven people were injured in Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine's western Lviv region, with a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site in the city center also sustaining damage.

Accordiing to Report, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration, said in a Telegram post that two of the injured are in serious condition and warned of an ongoing high risk of further drone attacks. Preliminary information indicates that a UNESCO-listed site was affected.

"Russian forces continue to attack the Lviv region. The threat remains high. Stay in shelters," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that a residential building was also struck, triggering a fire.

Ukrainian media reported continued attacks on western cities, with explosions heard in Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.