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    Russian strikes hit Lviv, UNESCO site damaged; seven injured

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    • 24 March, 2026
    • 19:28
    Russian strikes hit Lviv, UNESCO site damaged; seven injured

    At least seven people were injured in Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine's western Lviv region, with a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site in the city center also sustaining damage.

    Accordiing to Report, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration, said in a Telegram post that two of the injured are in serious condition and warned of an ongoing high risk of further drone attacks. Preliminary information indicates that a UNESCO-listed site was affected.

    "Russian forces continue to attack the Lviv region. The threat remains high. Stay in shelters," he wrote.

    Meanwhile, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported that a residential building was also struck, triggering a fire.

    Ukrainian media reported continued attacks on western cities, with explosions heard in Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Maksym Kozytskyi Andriy Sadovyi UNESCO site
    Video
    Во Львове из-за ударов ВС РФ пострадал объект ЮНЕСКО, семь человек ранены

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