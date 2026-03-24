UAE service member killed in Bahrain during Iranian strikes

A service member of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces was killed while responding to Iranian attacks on Bahraini territory, the Bahraini Ministry of Defense said on X, according to Report.

"The General Command of the Kingdom's Armed Forces mourns the loss of the UAE service member who died in the line of duty," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the soldier was killed "while fulfilling national duty alongside Bahrain's defense forces in countering Iranian attacks."