Death toll rises in Lebanon amid Israeli airstrikes
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 20:05
At least 33 people were killed and 90 others injured in the past 24 hours as Israeli air forces struck southern Lebanon, according to the country's Health Ministry, cited by Report.
The ministry said the overall civilian death toll since the start of the military escalation has reached 1,072, with 2,966 injured.
The Lebanese Interior Ministry reported that 1,049,328 people have fled their homes in the affected areas.
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