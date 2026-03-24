Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    European diesel prices near record on Strait of Hormuz disruptions

    Energy
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 20:00
    European diesel prices near record on Strait of Hormuz disruptions

    Diesel and other oil product prices in Europe are climbing toward historical highs amid shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, according to data from Platts cited by Report.

    Low-sulfur gasoil futures surged $17.25 to $1,349.25 per ton, the highest level since June 2022. Spot diesel prices also hit new records:

    Northwest Europe: $1,505.25 per ton

    Mediterranean: $1,470.75 per ton

    The price spike is supported by declining inventories. Insights Global reports diesel and gasoil stocks at the Amsterdam–Rotterdam–Antwerp hub fell 4.79% over the week, to 2.089 million tons.

    Tightness also persists in the jet fuel market, with kerosene stocks dropping 13.4% year-on-year to 737,000 tons-the fourth consecutive week of decline.

    Crude oil prices are also rising, with the Dated Brent spot premium hitting $4 per barrel, a peak since August 2022. Analysts attribute the market pressure to supply instability amid tensions in the Persian Gulf.

    Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Iranian strikes Strait of Hormuz Diesel prices
    Цены на дизель в Европе приблизились к рекордным из-за Ормузского пролива

    Latest News

    20:57

    Kuleba, Kos discuss Ukraine's EU membership, critical infrastructure recovery

    Other countries
    20:29

    Ghalibaf: Stock market manipulation won't ensure real gasoline supply

    Region
    20:05

    Death toll rises in Lebanon amid Israeli airstrikes

    Other countries
    20:00

    European diesel prices near record on Strait of Hormuz disruptions

    Energy
    19:47

    China refuses nuclear arms dialogue with US, says Thomas DiNanno

    Other countries
    19:42

    NASA to cancel orbiting lunar station

    Other countries
    19:34

    Trump shares Sharif's post on readiness to support US-Iran talks

    Other countries
    19:28
    Video

    Russian strikes hit Lviv, UNESCO site damaged; seven injured

    Other countries
    19:13

    UAE service member killed in Bahrain during Iranian strikes

    Other countries
    All News Feed