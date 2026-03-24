Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, said that manipulations in the oil futures market are unlikely to translate into actual fuel availability at gas stations, according to his post on X, cited by Report.

"We are aware of activities on the paper oil market, including firms hired to influence futures. We also see a broader campaign to manipulate public opinion. But let's see if they can turn this into ‘real fuel' at the pumps-or perhaps even print gas molecules!" Ghalibaf wrote.

Analysts note that the daily trading volume of "paper oil" in futures markets exceeds actual global consumption by tens of times. Estimates suggest that for every barrel of physically produced oil, there are 20–30 "paper" barrels represented solely by derivative contracts. This imbalance creates room for fuel price manipulation.

Supply tensions, including shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz-a critical route for global oil deliveries-and strikes on energy infrastructure in Iran and other Gulf states during recent conflicts, have contributed to fluctuations in global oil prices.