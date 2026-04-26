Greece, France renew defense pact, expand strategic cooperation

Greece and France on Saturday renewed their defense cooperation agreement and expanded bilateral ties across multiple sectors, as European countries seek to strengthen deterrence amid growing security challenges, Report informs via Anadolu.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis extended the defense pact, first signed in 2021, for another five years with automatic renewals thereafter during a ceremony at the Maximos Mansion in Athens.

The updated agreement includes a mutual defense assistance clause, under which both countries commit to support each other in the event of a threat to their sovereignty.

The two sides also signed nine agreements covering areas, including education, vocational training, scientific research, innovation, energy, environmental protection, and nuclear technology, marking a broad expansion of strategic cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Macron said Greece stands on the front line of major European security challenges, while Mitsotakis described the visit as a reaffirmation of the "Greece and France alliance."

Both leaders also called for an end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime navigation, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.