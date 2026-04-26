Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    WUF13: Baku green spaces highlight people-centred urban development

    Infrastructure
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 09:21
    WUF13: Baku green spaces highlight people-centred urban development

    UN urban indicators emphasize the importance of access to public open spaces as part of urban quality of life, reads a post published on X by WUF13 Azerbaijan.

    According to the post, the indicators include the percentage of households living within a 15-minute walk of public open space.

    WUF13 Azerbaijan noted that parks, gardens and waterfront public areas in Baku reflect this principle in practice and align with the priorities of the Baku Master Plan 2040.

    The post said these spaces bring nature closer to daily urban life, support recreation and social interaction, and help make neighborhoods healthier, more inclusive and more liveable.

    "As Baku prepares to host WUF13, these green public spaces underscore the importance of accessible, people-centred urban environments in shaping sustainable cities," it added.

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) urban development Azerbaijan
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