Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's Islam Bazarganov becomes European champion in Albania

    Individual sports
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 10:19
    Azerbaijan's Islam Bazarganov becomes European champion in Albania

    Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Islam Bazarganov has won the European Championship in Tirana, Albania.

    According to Report, Bazarganov, competing in the 57 kg weight category, defeated Musa Mekhtikhanov (UWW) 8-6 in the final.

    This is Azerbaijan's third gold medal at the European Championship.

    Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) became European champions. Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals. Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team finished first in the team standings.

    Among women wrestlers, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) won bronze medals.

    Azerbaijani athletes wrestling
    İslam Bazarqanov Albaniyada Avropa çempionu olub
    Азербайджанский борец Ислам Базарганов стал чемпионом Европы

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