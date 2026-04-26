Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Islam Bazarganov has won the European Championship in Tirana, Albania.

According to Report, Bazarganov, competing in the 57 kg weight category, defeated Musa Mekhtikhanov (UWW) 8-6 in the final.

This is Azerbaijan's third gold medal at the European Championship.

Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) became European champions. Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals. Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team finished first in the team standings.

Among women wrestlers, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) won bronze medals.