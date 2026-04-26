Azerbaijan's Islam Bazarganov becomes European champion in Albania
Individual sports
- 26 April, 2026
- 10:19
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Islam Bazarganov has won the European Championship in Tirana, Albania.
According to Report, Bazarganov, competing in the 57 kg weight category, defeated Musa Mekhtikhanov (UWW) 8-6 in the final.
This is Azerbaijan's third gold medal at the European Championship.
Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) became European champions. Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) won bronze medals. Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team finished first in the team standings.
Among women wrestlers, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) won bronze medals.
Latest News
16:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives Gernika Award for Peace and ReconciliationDomestic policy
16:06
Moldovan, Ukrainian presidents discuss regional security issuesOther countries
15:24
Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructureOther countries
15:19
Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in TürkiyeRegion
14:49
Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosionIncident
14:41
Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FMIncident
14:13
Video
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of eventsMilitary
13:44
Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic DayForeign policy
13:39