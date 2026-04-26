Pakistan successfully launches indigenous satellite from China

Pakistan has successfully launched an indigenous electro-optical satellite from China's Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre, terming it a "significant milestone", the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Report informs via Dawn.

"The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has successfully launched its indigenous electro-optical satellite (EO-3) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre, marking another significant milestone in the nation's space capabilities," it said in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

"Beyond its core imaging mission, EO-3 carries advanced experimental payloads aimed at validating next-generation space technologies. These include a multi-geometry imaging module for enhanced imaging accuracy, an advanced energy storage system, and an onboard AI-powered data processing unit to enable real-time analysis and intelligent decision support," it said.

It said that the addition of EO-3 to Pakistan's Earth Observation satellite fleet "significantly enhances national capabilities in remote sensing".

"The integrated system will improve data continuity, imaging reliability, and analytical precision, supporting applications across Pakistan's socio-economic sectors," the MFA said.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a statement, termed the launch a "historic milestone".

He highlighted that it was a "clear manifestation of Pakistan's self-reliance, scientific expertise and growing capability in space technology".

The president praised the professional expertise of Suparco's scientists and engineers, saying their efforts were adapting Pakistan to modern requirements.

President Zardari also hailed China's "consistent and trustworthy cooperation" in the space sector.