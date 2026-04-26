Azerbaijan, Ukraine sign legal assistance agreement

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting on Saturday with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in Gabala within the framework of the visit of the President of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation across political, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres. They also explored opportunities to enhance trade, connectivity, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

The sides exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and underscored the importance of continued high-level dialogue and partnership between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Ministers also co-signed an Agreement between Azerbaijan and Ukraine on Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, which will further strengthen the legal framework underpinning bilateral relations.