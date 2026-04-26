Sybiha: Azerbaijan provides five buses, over $45M in aid to Ukraine

Azerbaijan has provided five passenger buses to Ukraine as humanitarian assistance for the needs of communities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

Sybiha said Azerbaijan has repeatedly contributed to supporting the Ukrainian people since 2022.

According to him, Azerbaijan has provided more than $45 million in humanitarian aid, including high-capacity generators, transformers and critical equipment that help keep Ukraine's energy system running under constant attacks.

The minister also described support for Ukrainian children as equally important, noting that more than 500 Ukrainian children have taken part in recovery programs in Azerbaijan.

"We deeply value this solidarity, because it helps Ukraine stand firm and move forward," Sybiha said.