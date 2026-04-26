Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan-Ukraine strategic partnership growing stronger, Bayramov says

    Foreign policy
    • 26 April, 2026
    • 10:26
    Azerbaijan-Ukraine strategic partnership growing stronger, Bayramov says

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he was delighted to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Gabala, Report informs.

    Bayramov said in a post on X that he and Sybiha held substantive discussions on the full spectrum of Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral and multilateral relations.

    According to him, enhancing cooperation in energy security and diversification, the development of transport corridors and connectivity, trade, investment and economic partnerships, humanitarian issues and other areas of mutual interest were high on the agenda.

    The minister added that the sides also exchanged views on regional and international security matters.

    "Our strategic partnership continues to grow stronger for the benefit of both nations and beyond," Bayramov said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Andrii Sybiha Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycan-Ukrayna münasibətlərinin bütün spektri üzrə məzmunlu müzakirələr apardıq
    Байрамов: Стратегическое партнерство между Баку и Киевом продолжает укрепляться

    Latest News

    16:20

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Gernika Award for Peace and Reconciliation

    Domestic policy
    16:06

    Moldovan, Ukrainian presidents discuss regional security issues

    Other countries
    15:24

    Zelenskyy: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure

    Other countries
    15:19

    Ukraine to be represented at NATO summit in Türkiye

    Region
    14:49

    Khojaly district resident injured in mine explosion

    Incident
    14:41

    Oman's Sultan discusses easing regional tensions with Iranian FM

    Incident
    14:13
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    13:44

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Tanzania on Republic Day

    Foreign policy
    13:39

    Fidan discusses Tehran talks with US, Pakistani and Iranian representatives

    Region
    All News Feed