Azerbaijan-Ukraine strategic partnership growing stronger, Bayramov says

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said he was delighted to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Gabala, Report informs.

Bayramov said in a post on X that he and Sybiha held substantive discussions on the full spectrum of Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral and multilateral relations.

According to him, enhancing cooperation in energy security and diversification, the development of transport corridors and connectivity, trade, investment and economic partnerships, humanitarian issues and other areas of mutual interest were high on the agenda.

The minister added that the sides also exchanged views on regional and international security matters.

"Our strategic partnership continues to grow stronger for the benefit of both nations and beyond," Bayramov said.