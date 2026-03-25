Trump threatens strike on $10B Iranian power plant

US President Donald Trump said American forces could destroy one of Iran"s largest power plants, valued at $10 billion, but Washington has so far refrained from taking such action.

According to Report, Trump made the remarks while commenting on the escalating conflict with Iran.

"We can do whatever we want," Trump said, adding that the US could target "a very large power plant, one of the biggest in the world."

"One strike in the right place, and the plant is gone… We"ve held off because we"re negotiating," he said.

The president emphasized he would prefer a resolution without further destruction or loss of life. "If we can do this without more people dying… I"d like to see that happen," he added.

Trump did not specify the name of the facility.