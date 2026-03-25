Chinese toy maker quadruples net profit in 2025

Chinese toy maker Pop Mart International Group Ltd. more than doubled its revenue and quadrupled net profit in 2025, but its shares tumbled sharply after the earnings report, Report informs via Interfax.

The company reported revenue of 37.12 billion yuan ($5.38 billion) last year, up from 13.04 billion yuan in 2024. Net profit rose to 12.78 billion yuan from 3.13 billion yuan a year earlier.

A significant portion of Pop Mart's revenue came from its collectible Monsters series, which includes Labubu - mythical creatures resembling toothy rabbits that gained global popularity last year. The series generated 14.16 billion yuan, or roughly 38% of total revenue.

Investors were concerned about the company's reliance on a single collection, fearing that waning interest in Labubu could have a major negative impact on the company's finances.

Pop Mart shares fell 21.5% in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday. Since the start of the year, the stock has dropped more than 9%.