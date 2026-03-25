Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Grossi: US-Iran talks could take place this weekend in Islamabad

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 12:37
    Grossi: US-Iran talks could take place this weekend in Islamabad

    Talks between Iran and the United States on a cease-fire and a potential nuclear agreement could take place later this week in Pakistan, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Corriere Della Sera, according to Report.

    "I think consultations [between the US and Iran] could take place this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan," he said.

    Talks between the United States and Iran could address not only Tehran"s nuclear program but also its missile program and future security guarantees, Grossi said.

    "I expect the talks will be broader and will cover not only the nuclear program, which triggered the conflict. This time, missiles and security guarantees will also be on the table," he said.

    Grossi noted that previous nuclear negotiations failed to reach a mutual agreement despite strong mediation efforts by Oman. He said the ongoing armed conflict now affects the prospects for any deal.

    "Three weeks of war have left their mark. They caused significant damage to Iran"s economic and production infrastructure. This will make the discussions more concrete. I do not see an opportunity to revisit uranium enrichment or consider partial agreements," Grossi said.

    He added that Iran"s nuclear program has been extensive and ambitious, encompassing numerous facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

    "We hope to resume IAEA work covering all facilities and nuclear material," he said.

    International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi US-Iran talks US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Qrossi: ABŞ və İran arasında danışıqlar həftəsonu İslamabadda keçirilə bilər
    Гросси: Переговоры между США и Ираном могут пройти в выходные в Исламабаде

    Latest News

    13:45

    Orbán: Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine

    Other countries
    13:42

    Alexey Likhachev: Situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant developing negatively

    Region
    13:36

    Lin Jian: Beijing supports any steps to de-escalate Middle East tensions

    Other countries
    13:27

    Novak: Urgent measures needed to secure fuel supply in Russia

    Energy
    13:11

    Bayraktar: Middle East crisis does not threaten Türkiye's energy security

    Region
    12:37

    Grossi: US-Iran talks could take place this weekend in Islamabad

    Other countries
    12:31
    Photo

    Silk Road insurance forum underway in Istanbul

    Finance
    12:28

    Iran strikes Erbil airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region

    Other countries
    12:18

    Media: At least 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Other countries
    All News Feed