Grossi: US-Iran talks could take place this weekend in Islamabad

Talks between Iran and the United States on a cease-fire and a potential nuclear agreement could take place later this week in Pakistan, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview with Corriere Della Sera, according to Report.

"I think consultations [between the US and Iran] could take place this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan," he said.

Talks between the United States and Iran could address not only Tehran"s nuclear program but also its missile program and future security guarantees, Grossi said.

"I expect the talks will be broader and will cover not only the nuclear program, which triggered the conflict. This time, missiles and security guarantees will also be on the table," he said.

Grossi noted that previous nuclear negotiations failed to reach a mutual agreement despite strong mediation efforts by Oman. He said the ongoing armed conflict now affects the prospects for any deal.

"Three weeks of war have left their mark. They caused significant damage to Iran"s economic and production infrastructure. This will make the discussions more concrete. I do not see an opportunity to revisit uranium enrichment or consider partial agreements," Grossi said.

He added that Iran"s nuclear program has been extensive and ambitious, encompassing numerous facilities in Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

"We hope to resume IAEA work covering all facilities and nuclear material," he said.