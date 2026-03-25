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    Japan to investigate attack on Chinese embassy in Tokyo, official says

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 11:40
    Japan to investigate attack on Chinese embassy in Tokyo, official says

    The Japanese government expressed regret Wednesday over the arrest of a Ground Self-Defense Force officer suspected of illegally entering the Chinese embassy in Tokyo and promised measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, Kyodo said, citing Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

    According to Report, Kihara said Japan has informed China that relevant ministries are ready to cooperate in properly responding to the incident, which occurred the previous day.

    "It is sincerely regrettable that a member of the Self-Defense Forces, from whom the lawfulness is expected, was arrested on suspicion of illegal entry," Kihara said.

    Kyodo reported that Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said China lodged several protests and requested preventive measures.

    According to Japanese police, Second Lieutenant Kodai Murata of the Ground Self-Defense Force was arrested on suspicion of illegally entering the Chinese embassy after initially being detained by embassy staff. A knife, believed to belong to him, was found on the premises. No one was injured during the incident.

    Kihara said police have increased the number of personnel at the embassy and that further measures will be taken based on the results of the investigation.

    Minoru Kihara Chinese embassy in Tokyo Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Минора Кихара: Япония проведет расследование нападения на посольство Китая в Токио

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