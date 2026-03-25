One dead, dozens injured as minibus overturns in Türkiye

A minibus carrying workers overturned in the Turkish city of Yalova, killing one person and injuring 20 others, Report informs via Haber Global.

The incident occurred on the Bursa-Yalova highway near the Pashakent district. Emergency medical teams, gendarmerie, police, rescuers, and firefighters arrived at the scene.

Yalova Governor Ahmet Hamdi Usta visited the site, and an investigation is underway.