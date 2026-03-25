Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    IDF strikes cruise missile production sites in Tehran

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 12:01
    IDF strikes cruise missile production sites in Tehran

    Israeli Air Force jets struck two sites in Tehran used for the production of sea-launched cruise missiles, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X, according to Report.

    "The air force targeted sites used by Iran to develop and produce long-range sea-launched cruise missiles capable of striking targets at sea and on land," the IDF said.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Escalation in Middle East Cruise missiles US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail Tehranda qanadlı raket istehsalı obyektlərini dağıdıb
    ЦАХАЛ уничтожил объекты по производству крылатых ракет в Тегеране

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