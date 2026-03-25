IDF strikes cruise missile production sites in Tehran
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 12:01
Israeli Air Force jets struck two sites in Tehran used for the production of sea-launched cruise missiles, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on X, according to Report.
"The air force targeted sites used by Iran to develop and produce long-range sea-launched cruise missiles capable of striking targets at sea and on land," the IDF said.
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