Iran launched a missile strike on positions held by US forces and Kurdish militia at Erbil Airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs via Iranian media.

"Several hours ago, as part of ongoing operational activities, the Iranian army carried out a ground-to-ground missile strike on the assembly area of American troops and separatist groups at Erbil Airport," the military press service said.

The statement said the target area was "one of the key centers for the provision and management" of US operations, where, according to Iran, military equipment was deployed.