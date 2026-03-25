Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran strikes Erbil airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region

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    • 25 March, 2026
    • 12:28
    Iran strikes Erbil airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region

    Iran launched a missile strike on positions held by US forces and Kurdish militia at Erbil Airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region, Report informs via Iranian media.

    "Several hours ago, as part of ongoing operational activities, the Iranian army carried out a ground-to-ground missile strike on the assembly area of American troops and separatist groups at Erbil Airport," the military press service said.

    The statement said the target area was "one of the key centers for the provision and management" of US operations, where, according to Iran, military equipment was deployed.

    Iranian strikes Erbil airport US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İran Ərbil hava limanına zərbə endirib
    Иран нанес удар по аэропорту Эрбиля

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