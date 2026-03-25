Türkiye's energy supply is not at risk due to the crisis in the Middle East, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said, Report informs via Anadolu.

He added that Türkiye's dependence on energy flows from the conflict-hit Middle East region is at an acceptable level of 10%.

According to Bayraktar, global oil shipments have slowed about 20% due to movement restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Only 10% of our total supplies come from this region. Therefore, our reliance on energy resources from this region is minimal," he said.

Bayraktar also said the Turkish drilling ship Abdulhamid Han will begin a new operation in the Black Sea early Thursday morning.

In addition, he noted that all efforts are focused on starting electricity production at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant this year.

"Intensive work is underway," Bayraktar added.