Silk Road insurance forum underway in Istanbul

The first international Silk Road insurance forum is taking place in Istanbul, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA).

A delegation from Azerbaijan, including leadership from ASA, the Mandatory Insurance Bureau, and several insurance companies, is representing the country at the forum.

The event aims to bring together insurers from the region to discuss industry trends and global insurance priorities amid changing market conditions driven by geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, and worldwide economic volatility.