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    Media: At least 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 12:18
    Media: At least 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon

    At least nine people have been killed in southern Lebanon following attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

    According to Report, citing Al-Jazeera and Lebanese media, four people died in an IDF airstrike on the city of Adloun, and two were killed in a strike on a residential building in a refugee camp.

    In another area of southern Lebanon, at least three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Hubboush. Dozens more were reported injured.

    Israeli strikes Escalation in Middle East civilian casualties
    KİV: İsrailin Livana zərbəsi nəticəsində 9 nəfər ölüb
    СМИ: В результате удара ЦАХАЛ по Ливану погибли 9 человек

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