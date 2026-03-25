Media: At least 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 12:18
At least nine people have been killed in southern Lebanon following attacks by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
According to Report, citing Al-Jazeera and Lebanese media, four people died in an IDF airstrike on the city of Adloun, and two were killed in a strike on a residential building in a refugee camp.
In another area of southern Lebanon, at least three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the city of Hubboush. Dozens more were reported injured.
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