Trump says US doesn't need Strait of Hormuz
Other countries
- 18 March, 2026
- 16:01
US President Donald Trump has made a harsh statement regarding Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs.
"I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so called 'Straight?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!! President DJT," he wrote on Truth Social.
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