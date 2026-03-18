Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Trump says US doesn't need Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    • 18 March, 2026
    • 16:01
    Trump says US doesn't need Strait of Hormuz

    US President Donald Trump has made a harsh statement regarding Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, Report informs.

    "I wonder what would happen if we 'finished off' what's left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don't, be responsible for the so called 'Straight?' That would get some of our non-responsive 'Allies' in gear, and fast!!! President DJT," he wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump Strait of Hormuz US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Tramp: ABŞ-nin Hörmüz boğazına ehtiyacı yoxdur
    Трамп заявил, что США не нуждаются в Ормузском проливе

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