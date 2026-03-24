Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Media: US-Iran talks held without Israel's participation

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 09:28
    Media: US-Iran talks held without Israel's participation

    Israel is not directly involved in the negotiation process with Iran, the start of which was announced Monday by US President Donald Trump.

    Report cites Semafor as saying, referring to informed sources, that US President's special envoy Steven Witkoff and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner are involved in the negotiations.

    In addition, Vice President JD Vance could join the process if necessary. As for Israel, it is being kept informed by the US side on developments related to the issue.

    On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. In response, Iran fired missiles at Israeli territory and also targeted US military bases in Persian Gulf countries. Several states in the region temporarily closed their airspace amid the escalation. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

    On Monday, March 23, Trump said Washington had held "very good" talks with Tehran on a "complete settlement" of the conflict in the Middle East. Iran, for its part, maintains that it has had no direct contacts with the United States.

    Donald Trump Steven Witkoff Jared Kushner JD Vance US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    KİV: ABŞ-İran danışıqları İsrailin iştirakı olmadan davam edir
    СМИ: Переговоры США и Ирана ведутся без участия Израиля

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