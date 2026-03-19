Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
Social security
- 19 March, 2026
- 16:34
A fair has opened in Shusha to mark the Novruz holiday.
According to Report's correspondent in Shusha, the festive fair is being held at the Güllü Bağ area in the city center, organized by the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district and the Shusha State Reserve Administration.
The fair features handmade crafts by local residents and samples of traditional cuisine.
The event will run for one week.
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