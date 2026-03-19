Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha

    Social security
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 16:34
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha

    A fair has opened in Shusha to mark the Novruz holiday.

    According to Report's correspondent in Shusha, the festive fair is being held at the Güllü Bağ area in the city center, organized by the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district and the Shusha State Reserve Administration.

    The fair features handmade crafts by local residents and samples of traditional cuisine.

    The event will run for one week.

    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha
    Novruz holiday fair opens in Shusha

    Shusha State Reserve Administration Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Novruz holiday
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    В Шуше открылась ярмарка по случаю праздника Новруз

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