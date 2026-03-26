Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Yerevan to host Armenia–EU Summit on May 4–5

    Region
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 20:15
    Yerevan to host Armenia–EU Summit on May 4–5

    The first EU-Armenia summit will take place in Yerevan on May 4–5, 2026, Report informs, citing the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    In connection with the summit, President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit Armenia.

    Ahead of this event, Costa and von der Leyen will also participate in the 8th European Political Community summit, scheduled for May 4, 2026, in Yerevan.

    "The EU-Armenia summit will focus on strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy, energy, transport, digital technologies, and people‑to‑people contacts. The parties will also discuss progress achieved in ensuring peace, security, transport infrastructure, and prosperity in the South Caucasus, as well as current global challenges," the ministry said.

    EU-Armenia summit António Costa Ursula von der Leyen Armenian Foreign Ministry
    Ermənistan-Aİ sammiti mayın 4-5-də İrəvanda keçiriləcək
    Саммит Армения-ЕС пройдет в Ереване 4-5 мая

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