Russia may ban Turkish crop products within a month

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Russian agriculture watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Sergei Dankvert did not rule out an introduction of a ban on deliveries of all crop products of Turkish origin, the measure could be introduced within a month, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

Russian-Turkish relations deteriorated following the downing of the Russian Su-24 aircraft by a Turkish F-16 fighter in Syria on November 24, 2015. In response to this "stab in the back," as it was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Moscow imposed a number of restrictive measures on Turkey.

There have been no high-level contacts between the two countries following the November incident.

"We may be forced to introduce limits on deliveries of crop products [from Turkey]. This may happen within a month," Dankvert said.

Russia's retaliatory measures against Ankara include, in particular, a restriction of the activities of Turkish organizations in Russia, prohibition of hiring Turkish citizens by Russian employers and a ban on certain food imports.