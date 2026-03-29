Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    WP: Pentagon prepares for weeks of ground operations in Iran

    Other countries
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 09:15
    WP: Pentagon prepares for weeks of ground operations in Iran

    The Pentagon is preparing for weeks of potential ground operations in Iran as thousands of US troops deploy to the Middle East, pending a decision by President Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post, Report informs.

    Officials said the plans could mark "a new phase of the war" that may be "significantly more dangerous" for US forces than the first four weeks of fighting.

    Any ground mission would fall short of a full-scale invasion and could involve raids by Special Operations forces and conventional infantry, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    They said the operations could expose troops to "drones and missiles, ground fire and improvised explosives."

    Whether President Donald Trump would approve any ​of those plans ​remains uncertain, according to the Post.

    The ‌Trump ⁠administration has deployed US Marines to the Middle East as the war in ​Iran ​stretches ⁠into its fifth week, and also has ​been planning to ​send thousands ⁠of soldiers from the US Army's 82nd Airborne to ⁠the ​region.

    Pentagon Donald Trump US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    WP: Pentaqon İranda həftələrlə davam edəcək quru əməliyyatlara hazırlaşır
    В Пентагоне обсуждают ограниченные рейды спецназа и пехоты в Иране - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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