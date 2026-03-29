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    Who are the Azerbaijanis participating in illegal migration activities of organized crime groups abroad?

    Domestic policy
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 09:05
    Who are the Azerbaijanis participating in illegal migration activities of organized crime groups abroad?

    A documentary film titled "Halfway Accross", a joint project between the State Security Service and the "AnewZ" television channel, has been broadcast on AnewZ and AzTV, Report informs.

    The film tells the story of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan involved in human smuggling and illegal migration activities carried out by organized criminal groups in foreign territories.

    Who are the Azerbaijanis participating in illegal migration activities of organized crime groups abroad?

    State Security Service AnewZ AzTV
    Xaricdə qanunsuz miqrasiyada iştirak edən azərbaycanlılar kimlərdir? - DTX müəyyən edib
    СГБ установила кто из азербайджанцев участвовал в незаконной миграции за рубежом

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