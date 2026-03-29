Who are the Azerbaijanis participating in illegal migration activities of organized crime groups abroad?
Domestic policy
- 29 March, 2026
- 09:05
A documentary film titled "Halfway Accross", a joint project between the State Security Service and the "AnewZ" television channel, has been broadcast on AnewZ and AzTV, Report informs.
The film tells the story of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan involved in human smuggling and illegal migration activities carried out by organized criminal groups in foreign territories.
Who are the Azerbaijanis participating in illegal migration activities of organized crime groups abroad?
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