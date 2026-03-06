Red Crescent Society says over 3,600 civilian properties damaged in Iran
Region
- 06 March, 2026
- 12:23
The US and Israeli strikes damaged 3,643 civilian structures in Iran, including 3,090 residential buildings, the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, wrote on X, Report informs.
He also noted damage to 528 commercial properties, nine Red Crescent institutions, and 14 medical and pharmaceutical centers.
Several ambulances were also damaged in the attack.
