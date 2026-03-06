Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    The US and Israeli strikes damaged 3,643 civilian structures in Iran, including 3,090 residential buildings, the head of Iran's Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand, wrote on X, Report informs.

    He also noted damage to 528 commercial properties, nine Red Crescent institutions, and 14 medical and pharmaceutical centers.

    Several ambulances were also damaged in the attack.

    İran Qızıl Aypara Cəmiyyəti: Hücumlar zamanı 3 090 yaşayış evi ziyan görüb
    Красный Полумесяц сообщил о повреждении свыше 3,6 тыс. гражданских объектов в Иране

