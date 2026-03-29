Qatari television network says Tehran office damaged in strike
Region
- 29 March, 2026
- 13:13
Qatari television network Al Araby says its TV office in Tehran has been damaged by a missile, Report informs via BBC.
In a post on X, the network shared a video that appears to show debris and shattered glass.
It is not clear who launched the missile. Israel has not commented.
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