Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Qatari television network says Tehran office damaged in strike

    Region
    • 29 March, 2026
    • 13:13
    Qatari television network says Tehran office damaged in strike

    Qatari television network Al Araby says its TV office in Tehran has been damaged by a missile, Report informs via BBC.

    In a post on X, the network shared a video that appears to show debris and shattered glass.

    It is not clear who launched the missile. Israel has not commented.

    Al Araby US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    "Al Araby" telekanalının Tehrandakı ofisinə raket zərbəsi endirilib
    Офис телеканала Al Araby в Тегеране подвергся ракетному удару

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