NATO to deploy additional Patriot air defense system in Türkiye

NATO will deploy an additional Patriot air defense system in Adana, Türkiye, as part of measures to secure the country"s airspace, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said, according to Report.

The ministry noted that this deployment complements the Spanish Patriot system already stationed in Adana.

"To ensure the safety of our airspace and citizens, alongside measures taken at the national level, an additional Patriot system is being deployed in Adana. The system has been handed over by NATO"s AIRCOM in Ramstein, Germany," the statement said.