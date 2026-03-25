Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Netanyahu to hold Security Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 15:32
    Netanyahu to hold Security Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security consultation with a small group of advisers Wednesday evening before convening the security cabinet.

    Report informs, citing The Times of Israel, that the meeting will focus on "the entire theater of operations," according to the prime minister's office.

    The discussions come amid reports of possible talks between the United States and Iran on ending the war.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Netanyahu təhlükəsizlik kabinetinin iclasını keçirəcək
    Нетаньяху проведет в среду вечером заседание кабинета безопасности

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