Netanyahu to hold Security Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 15:32
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security consultation with a small group of advisers Wednesday evening before convening the security cabinet.
Report informs, citing The Times of Israel, that the meeting will focus on "the entire theater of operations," according to the prime minister's office.
The discussions come amid reports of possible talks between the United States and Iran on ending the war.
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