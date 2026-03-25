Azerbaijan, China discuss interparliamentary cooperation

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Cao Lijie as part of her China visit, Report informs, referring to Milli Majlis.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis stressed that the relations between the two countries have always been built on the basis of friendship, mutual respect and mutual support, and that Azerbaijani-Chinese co-operation continues to expand across many areas today.

Gafarova reiterated Azerbaijan's consistent and firm supports the One China policy, whilst China, for its part, has had unwavering support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Cao Lijie noted that he greatly values Azerbaijan's support for the One China policy, China's stance on Taiwan and on the autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Xinjiang-Uyghur as well as the statements made in this direction. He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for her assistance in the evacuation of Chinese citizens from Iran.

The sides discussed the development of cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, emphasizing the role of the Middle Corridor as a reliable and efficient route connecting China with Europe via the Caspian Sea. Growth in cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was noted.

The parties also touched on prospects for cooperation in digital development, artificial intelligence, and green energy, as well as opportunities arising from visa liberalization and the launch of direct flights.

Cao Lijie noted Azerbaijan's growing role on the international stage and reaffirmed China's intention to strengthen ties with Baku. The Chinese side expressed support for Azerbaijan's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

The sides also addressed interparliamentary cooperation, noting that ties in this area play an important role in deepening relations between the two countries. Prospects for expanding cultural cooperation were also discussed. In this context, Gafarova highly praised cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.