Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen resigns after parliamentary elections

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned after meeting with King Frederik X following parliamentary elections, Report informs via The Guardian.

The newspaper noted that the resignation of a prime minister after elections is a standard procedure, as it initiates the process of forming a new government.

Frederiksen is expected to remain in office in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is appointed. She is also considered one of the leading candidates for the position.

In Tuesday's elections, Frederiksen's Social Democrats won 21.9% of the vote, marking their worst result in a century. The Socialist People's Party (SF) came second with 11.6%, followed by Venstre with 10.1%, while other parties received less than 10%.

Neither the center-left "red bloc" nor the center-right "blue bloc" secured a majority in the 179-seat parliament, making the formation of a governing coalition particularly challenging.

Frederiksen has served as Denmark's prime minister since 2019.