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    Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen resigns after parliamentary elections

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    • 25 March, 2026
    • 15:11
    Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen resigns after parliamentary elections

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has resigned after meeting with King Frederik X following parliamentary elections, Report informs via The Guardian.

    The newspaper noted that the resignation of a prime minister after elections is a standard procedure, as it initiates the process of forming a new government.

    Frederiksen is expected to remain in office in a caretaker role until a new prime minister is appointed. She is also considered one of the leading candidates for the position.

    In Tuesday's elections, Frederiksen's Social Democrats won 21.9% of the vote, marking their worst result in a century. The Socialist People's Party (SF) came second with 11.6%, followed by Venstre with 10.1%, while other parties received less than 10%.

    Neither the center-left "red bloc" nor the center-right "blue bloc" secured a majority in the 179-seat parliament, making the formation of a governing coalition particularly challenging.

    Frederiksen has served as Denmark's prime minister since 2019.

    Mette Frederiksen King Frederik X Parliamentary elections in Denmark
    Метте Фредериксен подала в отставку с поста премьера Дании после парламентских выборов

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