Portugal increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan by more than 3%
Energy
- 25 March, 2026
- 14:23
Azerbaijan exported 223,500 tons of crude oil to Portugal worth $112.4 million in January and February 2026, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.
Compared with the same period last year, export volumes rose 3.5% and value increased 3%.
The share of crude oil exported to Portugal accounted for 6.2% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.
In total, Azerbaijan exported 3.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $1.7 billion over the two-month period.
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