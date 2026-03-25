Portugal increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan by more than 3%

Azerbaijan exported 223,500 tons of crude oil to Portugal worth $112.4 million in January and February 2026, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

Compared with the same period last year, export volumes rose 3.5% and value increased 3%.

The share of crude oil exported to Portugal accounted for 6.2% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

In total, Azerbaijan exported 3.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $1.7 billion over the two-month period.