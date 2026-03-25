Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Portugal increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan by more than 3%

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 14:23
    Portugal increases oil purchases from Azerbaijan by more than 3%

    Azerbaijan exported 223,500 tons of crude oil to Portugal worth $112.4 million in January and February 2026, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee.

    Compared with the same period last year, export volumes rose 3.5% and value increased 3%.

    The share of crude oil exported to Portugal accounted for 6.2% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

    In total, Azerbaijan exported 3.6 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products worth $1.7 billion over the two-month period.

    State Customs Committee Azerbaijani crude oil
    Portuqaliya Azərbaycandan neft alışını 3 %-dən çox artırıb
    Португалия увеличила закупки нефти из Азербайджана более чем на 3%

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