Peskov: Türkiye could influence Kyiv to halt attacks on gas pipelines
Energy
- 25 March, 2026
- 14:25
Russia hopes that Türkiye can influence Ukraine regarding attempts to attack the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipeline infrastructure in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report cited Interfax as saying.
"We regularly convey to our Turkish colleagues our concerns about the growing threat to the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines," Peskov said at a briefing.
He added that Türkiye could use its influence on Kyiv to warn Ukraine against such actions.
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