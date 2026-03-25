Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Peskov: Türkiye could influence Kyiv to halt attacks on gas pipelines

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 14:25
    Peskov: Türkiye could influence Kyiv to halt attacks on gas pipelines

    Russia hopes that Türkiye can influence Ukraine regarding attempts to attack the TurkStream and Blue Stream gas pipeline infrastructure in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Report cited Interfax as saying.

    "We regularly convey to our Turkish colleagues our concerns about the growing threat to the infrastructure of the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines," Peskov said at a briefing.

    He added that Türkiye could use its influence on Kyiv to warn Ukraine against such actions.

    Dmitry Peskov Russia-Ukraine conflict TurkStream Blue Stream
    Peskov: Ankara qaz kəmərlərinə zərbə endirməməsi üçün Kiyevə təsir göstərə bilər
    Песков: Анкара может оказать влияние на Киев для отказа от ударов по газопроводам

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