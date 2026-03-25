Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Pezeshkian thanks Erdogan for stance on regional crisis

    Region
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 14:56
    Pezeshkian thanks Erdogan for stance on regional crisis

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his stance on the ongoing regional crisis, according to Report.

    "My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan's firm stance in condemning the aggressive Zionist regime is commendable. The brotherly Turkish nation has played an important role in solidarity with the Islamic world for many years. We will continue on this path," he said in the Turkish language in a post on X.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Recep Tayyip Erdogan US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Pezeşkian regiondakı vəziyyətlə bağlı mövqeyinə görə Ərdoğana təşəkkür edib
    Пезешкиан поблагодарил Эрдогана за его позицию по Ближнему Востоку

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