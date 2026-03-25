Pezeshkian thanks Erdogan for stance on regional crisis
Region
- 25 March, 2026
- 14:56
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his stance on the ongoing regional crisis, according to Report.
"My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan's firm stance in condemning the aggressive Zionist regime is commendable. The brotherly Turkish nation has played an important role in solidarity with the Islamic world for many years. We will continue on this path," he said in the Turkish language in a post on X.
T.C. Cumhurbaşkanı, aziz kardeşim Sayın R.T. Erdoğan’ın saldırgan Siyonist rejimi kınama konusundaki kararlı tutumu takdire şayandır.Kardeş Türk milleti, uzun yıllardır İslam ümmetiyle dayanışmada önemli bir rol üstlenmiştir. Bu şerefli yolu, ilahî lütufla birlikte devam edeceğiz— Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) March 25, 2026
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