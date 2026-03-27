Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Baba El‑Bekay: Religious monuments restoration in Karabakh inspires deep respect

    Karabakh
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 18:49
    Baba El‑Bekay: Religious monuments restoration in Karabakh inspires deep respect

    The restoration of religious monuments and large‑scale construction in Karabakh, Azerbaijan, evokes deep respect, Mauritanian traveler Baba El‑Bekay, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international travelers' group, told Report.

    "Visiting the mosque in Aghdam left a special impression on me. As a Muslim coming from a Muslim country, it was a very emotional moment. Seeing this sacred place and learning about the history of those who perished during the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia was truly important. Karabakh has a strong and profound history, and it deeply moved me," he said.

    El‑Bekay noted the impressive pace of reconstruction in the liberated territories. He recalled that only a few years ago there was almost no infrastructure, while today modern cities are being built: "The government's incredible efforts have produced magnificent results," he emphasized.

    The traveler added that he will share his experience with family and friends back home and plans to return to Karabakh in the future: "This is definitely a place that must be visited," he stressed.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Baba El‑Bekay International travelers Azerbaijan's liberated territories NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis
    Baba Əl-Bekay: Qarabağda dini abidələrin bərpası dərin hörmət doğurur
    Баба Эль-Бекай: Восстановление религиозных памятников в Карабахе вызывает глубокое уважение

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