US intelligence detects signs China weighing giving Iran advance radar systems

Days after the US-Israel led war with Iran kicked off last month, American intelligence agencies detected signs that the war risked widening beyond the immediate battlefield as Russia and China sought to support Iran to blunt US-Israeli military operations, Report informs via CBS News.

Analysts at the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon's arm for military intelligence, assessed that China was weighing whether to provide Tehran with advanced radar systems, according to multiple US officials familiar with the matter. The deliberations came amid separate reports that Russia had shared intelligence with Iran on American military positions across the Middle East.

While Moscow's transfer of information to Tehran has been previously reported by CBS News, China's apparent willingness - early in the conflict and potentially over a protracted timeline - to assist Iran points to a broader, if informal, alignment among powers seeking to counterbalance US ambitions in the region.

US officials, who spoke to CBS News on the condition of anonymity to discuss national security issues, said Beijing had considered supplying Iran with X-band radar systems. This technology would significantly enhance Iran's ability to detect and track incoming threats, like low-flying drones and cruise missiles, and could help protect its air defense systems against advanced strikes.

It remains unclear whether China ultimately moved forward with the transfer but the assessment underscores Washington's concern that the Iranian war is drawing in not only regional adversaries but also global competitors willing to provide critical support, short of direct military involvement, the officials said.