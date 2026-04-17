Netherlands to provide Ukraine with Alkmaar-class minesweeper

The Netherlands will deliver to Ukraine in June an Alkmaar-class mine countermeasure vessel, the crew of which is currently undergoing training with the participation of Ukrainian servicemen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, Report informs.

"Meeting with our service members training on an Alkmaar-class mine countermeasure vessel in the Netherlands. Together with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, we spoke with them about how the training is progressing and discussed our future plans.

The Netherlands will fully train the crew and will transfer the vessel to Ukraine as early as June. It will be named ‘Henichesk' in honor of our ship that was lost while carrying out a combat mission in June 2022 near the Kinburn Spit.

This is already the fifth vessel in our future mine countermeasure fleet and the second provided specifically by the Netherlands. Thank you for this support. We deeply appreciate that the Dutch people are helping us so strongly in this effort. I presented awards to Chief of Defence of the Netherlands Onno Eichelsheim and to our defenders. Thank you for the meeting!" reads the post.