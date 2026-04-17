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    Loss of energy output in MidEast will take about two years to recover, IEA says

    Other countries
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 10:46
    Loss of energy output in MidEast will take about two years to recover, IEA says

    It will take about two years to recover the energy ​output lost in the Middle East from the ‌conflict there, Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency, was quoted as saying on Friday in an interview with ​the Neue Zuercher Zeitung newspaper, Report informs via Reuters.

    "That will vary ​from country to country. In Iraq, for example, ⁠it will take much longer than in Saudi Arabia. ​However, we estimate it will take approximately two years ​overall to reach pre-war levels again," Birol told the Swiss newspaper.

    Birol added that the market was underestimating the consequences of a ​prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Shipments of oil ​and gas that were already en route to their destinations before ‌the ⁠war in Iran began have now arrived, mitigating the impact of shortages, he said.

    "But no new tankers were loaded in March. There were no new deliveries of ​oil, gas ​or fuels to ⁠Asian markets. This gap is now becoming apparent. If the Strait of Hormuz ​is not reopened, we must prepare for ​significantly higher ⁠energy prices."

    Asked whether the IEA could carry out another release of emergency oil reserves after its March move, ⁠Birol ​said the agency was ready to ​act immediately and decisively.

    "We're not there yet, but it's definitely under ​consideration," Birol said.

    International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol Strait of Hormuz
    Yaxın Şərqin enerji sektorunun bərpa olunacağı təxmini vaxt açıqlanıb
    Глава МЭА оценил сроки восстановления энергосектора Ближнего Востока

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