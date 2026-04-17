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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Australians can travel to Türkiye visa‑free for 90 days

    Region
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 11:03
    Australians can travel to Türkiye visa‑free for 90 days

    Türkiye has simplified the visa requirements for Australian citizens.

    According to Report, the decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was published in Resmi Gazete (Official Gazette).

    From now on, holders of Australian ordinary passports will not be required to obtain a visa when traveling to Türkiye for tourism or transit purposes.

    Under the new regulation, they are allowed to stay in Türkiye for up to 90 days within every 180‑day period.

    visa-free travel Türkiye Australia Recep Tayyip Erdogan
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