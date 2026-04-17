Romanian defence ministry says radars caught Russian drone breaching air space
Other countries
- 17 April, 2026
- 10:27
Romanian radar systems caught a drone breaching its national airspace during a Russian overnight attack on neighbouring Ukraine before losing contact southeast of the border village of Chilia Veche, the defence ministry said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
Romania, an EU and NATO state, shares a 650-km (400-mile) land border with Ukraine and has had drones breach its airspace and fragments fall onto its territory repeatedly since Russia began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube river from the country.
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