Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Romanian defence ministry says radars caught Russian drone breaching air space

    Other countries
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 10:27
    Romanian defence ministry says radars caught Russian drone breaching air space

    Romanian radar systems caught ​a drone breaching its ‌national airspace during a Russian overnight ​attack on neighbouring ​Ukraine before losing contact ⁠southeast of the ​border village of ​Chilia Veche, the defence ministry said on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Romania, ​an EU and ​NATO state, shares a 650-km (400-mile) ‌land ⁠border with Ukraine and has had drones breach its ​airspace ​and ⁠fragments fall onto its territory ​repeatedly since ​Russia ⁠began attacking Ukrainian ports across the Danube ⁠river ​from the ​country.

    Romania Russian drones Ukraine war
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