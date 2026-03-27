Vladimir Putin: Crisis dominates Russia–Europe relations
Region
- 27 March, 2026
- 19:47
Relations between Russia and Europe are currently in a state of crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"The previous US administration and several EU countries are to blame for the emergence of this crisis in Russia–Europe relations. Russia has never refused to develop and restore relations with Europe," he noted.
Latest News
20:52
UK allocates over €115 million for Ukrainian air defenseOther countries
20:44
Iran's MFA: Six Iranian diplomats killed in Israeli attack on LebanonRegion
20:33
Azerbaijan bolsters role as regional aviation hub with National Airspace StrategyInfrastructure
20:21
Defense Ministry: UAE air defenses intercept 6 ballistic missilesOther countries
20:12
Ahmed al-Sharaa to visit Germany for talks with MerzOther countries
20:03
Hikmat Hajiyev attends OTS leaders' assistants meeting in BudapestForeign policy
20:00
Iran launches drone strike on IDF's transport hub in Tel AvivOther countries
19:47
Vladimir Putin: Crisis dominates Russia–Europe relationsRegion
19:41