Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Vladimir Putin: Crisis dominates Russia–Europe relations

    Region
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 19:47
    Vladimir Putin: Crisis dominates Russia–Europe relations

    Relations between Russia and Europe are currently in a state of crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "The previous US administration and several EU countries are to blame for the emergence of this crisis in Russia–Europe relations. Russia has never refused to develop and restore relations with Europe," he noted.

    Vladimir Putin Russia-Europe relations Security Council
    Vladimir Putin: Rusiya-Avropa münasibətlərində böhran hökm sürür
    Владимир Путин: Отношения РФ с Европой находятся сейчас в кризисе

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