Hikmat Hajiyev attends OTS leaders' assistants meeting in Budapest

At the invitation of the Hungarian side, a successful meeting was held in Budapest within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at the level of assistants to the heads of state and government, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X, Report informs.

"During the meeting, the outcomes of the Gabala Summit of the OTS were reviewed, and, with reference to Azerbaijan"s chairmanship priorities, the importance of cooperation in the field of security was emphasized in the context of current global challenges.

As President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized in previous OTS Summits, the Turkic world – through its young demography, rich natural resources, energy potential, and strategic geopolitical position, including key transport routes – holds significant place in the Eurasian continent and the OTS has evolved into an important geopolitical center," reads the post.