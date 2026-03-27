Istanbul hosts STRATCOM Summit 2026

The 5th International Strategic Communication Summit (STRATCOM 2026) is taking place in Istanbul, organized by the Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.

The summit serves as an important platform for discussing current challenges in strategic communication against the backdrop of global geopolitical and communication transformations.

The event brings together representatives of government institutions, international experts, officials responsible for strategic communication, leading specialists, and academics.

Speaking at the panel session on Transformation of Global Public Opinion in the Digital Communication Ecosystem, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized that public opinion in the digital environment has become global and dynamic, creating both new opportunities and negative outcomes such as disinformation and trust crises.

He stressed the need to enhance media literacy, promote local content, apply technological solutions, and strengthen institutional cooperation. Ismayilov noted that building proactive strategic communication and expanding international collaboration are crucial for forming a sustainable and reliable information environment.

The summit, held on March 27–28, features panel discussions on the role of narratives in the modern communication environment, the dynamics of global information flows, the impact of digital technologies, and the importance of information management during crises.