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    US House passes short-term measure to fund DHS

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 09:41
    US House passes short-term measure to fund DHS

    The US House has passed a measure to fund every agency under the Department of Homeland Security at current levels through May 22, marking the latest attempt to end a partial government shutdown that began on February 14, Report informs via CBS News.

    The measure cleared the House in a 213 to 203 vote, with three Democrats voting with all Republicans in favor.

    The rule for the short-term bill included a provision that allowed the legislation to be automatically passed once the House adopted the rule, so there was no standalone vote on the legislation itself.

    The three Democrats who voted for the measure were all moderates from competitive districts: Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Don Davis of North Carolina.

    Still, the shutdown appears far from coming to a resolution as the 60-day funding measure heads to the Senate, which began a two-week recess after unanimously passing a different bill overnight following weeks of stalled negotiations.

    The Senate legislation funds all of DHS except ICE and parts of CBP.

    It did not include most of the reforms to federal immigration enforcement that Democrats demanded after federal officers fatally shot two Americans in Minnesota.

    House conservatives quickly opposed the Senate bill, demanding that lawmakers reattach funding for immigration enforcement and add a voter ID provision.

    House Republicans ultimately landed on a short-term measure to fund the entire department for two months that could pass the lower chamber with a simple majority.

    House Democrats, meanwhile, said they would not approve funding for immigration enforcement without a number of reforms, which Republicans have repeatedly rejected.

    Democrats indicated they would provide the necessary votes to get the Senate-passed bill through the lower chamber, but House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to put it on the floor.

    US House of Representatives Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
    Палата представителей США одобрила продление финансирования МВБ до 22 мая

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