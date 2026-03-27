Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command

Türkiye has delivered military equipment to the Georgian Special Operations Command (GSOF) under the Ministry of Defense, Report informs.

The handover ceremony took place at the Special Forces base in the Vashlijvari settlement in Tbilisi.

The event was attended by Major General Zaza Chkhaidze on behalf of Georgia and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Ali Kaan Orbay representing Türkiye.

The official document was signed by Colonel Teimuraz Klateishvili, Special Operations Commander of Georgian Defense Forces and Türkiye's military attaché, Colonel Ilhan Oktendural.

After the formal part, guests toured the shooting range at the base and observed a demonstration firing.

In 2025, Türkiye also provided various equipment to the Georgian Special Operations Command.