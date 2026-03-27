Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command

    Domestic policy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 18:42
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command

    Türkiye has delivered military equipment to the Georgian Special Operations Command (GSOF) under the Ministry of Defense, Report informs.

    The handover ceremony took place at the Special Forces base in the Vashlijvari settlement in Tbilisi.

    The event was attended by Major General Zaza Chkhaidze on behalf of Georgia and Turkish Ambassador to Georgia Ali Kaan Orbay representing Türkiye.

    The official document was signed by Colonel Teimuraz Klateishvili, Special Operations Commander of Georgian Defense Forces and Türkiye's military attaché, Colonel Ilhan Oktendural.

    After the formal part, guests toured the shooting range at the base and observed a demonstration firing.

    In 2025, Türkiye also provided various equipment to the Georgian Special Operations Command.

    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command
    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command

    Military equipment Georgian Special Operations Command (GSOF) Georgian Ministry of Defense Zaza Chkhaidze Teimuraz Klateishvili
    Photo
    Türkiyə Gürcüstanın Xüsusi Əməliyyatlar Qüvvələrinə hərbi texnika təhvil verib
    Photo
    Турция передала военную технику Силам спецопераций Грузии

    Latest News

    19:16

    Kuwait's Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port targeted by drone, cruise missile

    Other countries
    18:49

    Baba El‑Bekay: Religious monuments restoration in Karabakh inspires deep respect

    Karabakh
    18:42
    Photo

    Türkiye delivers military equipment to Georgian Special Operations Command

    Domestic policy
    18:25

    Jean Jaspersen‑Naegele praises Karabakh's development and heritage

    Karabakh
    18:19

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates staff of Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent

    Domestic policy
    18:09

    Putin inaugurates Azerbaijan State Musical Drama Theater in Derbent

    Foreign policy
    18:03

    Bahrain air defense systems intercept over 150 missiles and 360 drones

    Other countries
    17:51

    Popov: Russia's humanitarian aid to Iran delivered swiftly via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:42

    Russia's EMERCOM thanks Azerbaijan for swift aid delivery to Iran

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed