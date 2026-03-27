Iran launches drone strike on IDF's transport hub in Tel Aviv
Other countries
- 27 March, 2026
- 20:00
Iran has carried out a drone strike on the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) transport hub in Tel Aviv, Report informs via ISNA news agency.
"The IDF's support base and largest transport hub came under strikes from Iranian drones," the agency said.
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