Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran launches drone strike on IDF's transport hub in Tel Aviv

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 20:00
    Iran launches drone strike on IDF's transport hub in Tel Aviv

    Iran has carried out a drone strike on the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) transport hub in Tel Aviv, Report informs via ISNA news agency.

    "The IDF's support base and largest transport hub came under strikes from Iranian drones," the agency said.

    Iranian strikes Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran Israel Defense Forces (IDF)
    İran Təl-Əvivdə İsrail Ordusunun nəqliyyat mərkəzinə PUA ilə zərbə endirib - YENİLƏNİB
    Иран нанес удар БПЛА по транспортному центру ЦАХАЛ в Тель-Авиве - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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